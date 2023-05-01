Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: April Swain

Division: Bertie County Schools

Position: Kindergarten at Windsor Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: April Swain teaches kindergarten at Windsor Elementary School. She has been named both our school and our district’s Teacher of Year. Swain’s dedication to her students, parents, and school has earned her this honor. She has a close relationship with each of her students. She strives to ensure that each student leaves better than she received them. Swain is passionate about ensuring that all students, not just those in her classroom, have the opportunity to receive a quality education.

As an ambassador for PBS Rootle, she planned and successfully executed an event at Windsor Elementary School that benefited the entire community. When it comes to educating students, she has a huge heart. Her favorite quote is, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”