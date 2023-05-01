Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: April Klinger

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Reading specialist at Portlock Primary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: April Klinger is a product of Chesapeake Public Schools, having graduated from Great Bridge High School. She serves as Literacy Team chairperson, testing coordinator, Title 1 intervention specialist, and staff development instructor, along with a number of other leadership roles. She was 2019-2020 Portlock Reading Council Teacher of the Year and has received several grants. She lives in Chesapeake with her husband, two daughters, and two dogs. She is very proud to be a “dance and cheer” mom.