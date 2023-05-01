Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Anna Statmore

Division: Hampton City Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at Kraft Elementary School

What the division said about this Excellent Educator: Anna Statmore is a third grade teacher at Kraft Elementary School. She has two years of experience in education, all with Hampton City Schools. Even though Statmore is early in her career, to step into her classroom, you would think she has been teaching for a lifetime.

Statmore is one of the most positive and hardworking teachers at Kraft Elementary. She creates a positive and nurturing environment for her students. She intentionally plans social-emotional lessons to meet the challenging needs of her students. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the curriculum and best practices, yet she is always seeking out ways to improve her instruction.

Statmore is an integral part of her grade level team and works collaboratively with other teachers and support staff. Former students come back to visit often because of the lasting relationship she has built with them. Statmore is a valued member of the Kraft family.