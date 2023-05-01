Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Anita Rubino

Division: Currituck County Schools

Position: Fine arts teacher at Currituck County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Anita Rubino is the epitome of what you expect from an educator. She is always willing to give her time and talents to any student at CCHS. Her work focuses on visual arts, AP capstone, AIG students, and coaching at CCHS where our community is blessed to have her work with our amazing students.

Rubino is student-first oriented and always researching ways to improve the educational process.

She has lived in six different states and spent time traveling all over the Eastern Seaboard during her youth ad through young adulthood. These experiences inspired educational pursuits in teaching, cultural understanding, and exploration via the arts, culminating in a bachelor of arts degree with a minor in cultural anthropology at Appalachian State University. She is a 21-year veteran of CCS. Life in Coastal Carolina is shared with her husband, three children, pets, and gardens.