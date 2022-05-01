Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Anisha Spellman

Division: Perquimans School Division

Position: Special education teacher at Perquimans County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Anisha Spellman is an excellent educator. She is the chair for our Exceptional Children’s department and works tirelessly to make sure that the needs of every student are met. She works in unison with teachers in regular education classes to provide support to her students in multiple academic areas. She is also actively engaged in extracurricular activities by serving as the assistant girls basketball coach, pep squad advisor, and girls track consultant. Spellman is a caring and thoughtful teacher that brings excellence to all that she does.