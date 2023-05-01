Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Angela Charity

Division: Surry County Public Schools

Position: Third grade lead teacher at Surry Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Angela Charity is currently the third grade mathematics teacher and grade level team leader. She has been educating students for over 20 years. Charity has been team leader for many years, a mentor to fellow teachers, Project Stars supervisor, and summer school coordinator. Her students always excel academically and have good things to say about her classes. She is very helpful within the building and within the community.