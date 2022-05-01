Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Andy Linn

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Position: Health and physical education teacher at Lafayette High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Andy Linn is a 32-year teaching and coaching veteran. He’s passionate about building relationships with his students, challenging them, engaging them, and teaching them to think on their own. Linn holds his students to high levels of accountability. If they need someone to talk to, he is there to listen. Some students may come from difficult home situations and need support beyond the classroom. He cares about each of these students as people and this is truly a wonderful character trait that makes Linn a compassionate individual.