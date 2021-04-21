Excellent Educators: Amy Hall

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Amy Hall

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Buckland Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: When the school division thinks of Amy Hall, they think of the chorus to “I Get Knocked Down” by Tubthumping. Hall developed step-by-step processes for parents to access and use Google Classroom. She also helped troubleshoot some of the issues parents and staff had. She was great at taking screenshots for directions for the technology the school is using.

Hall had many “hits” this year. She held the school’s fifth grade together for face-to-face students, as well as virtual students, while her teammate was out for maternity leave. She has been flexible in teaching face-to-face and online.

Hall has worked well with the long-term substitute teacher to meet the needs of the fifth grade students. She is dedicated to her students, spending time after school and on weeks to answer questions that she is getting from parents and their children. She builds relationships with families, not just the students. She takes time to call and check in with students, especially those who are still participating virtually.

This has been a year of obstacles, however, Hall has been resilient and keeps getting back up.