Excellent Educators: Amanda Marcum

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Amanda Marcum

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Instructional technology specialist at Cooke Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Amanda Marcum has taught at Cooke Elementary School for 14 years. Her ability to build relationships, set high expectations, and challenge every learner while working to constantly grow as an educator is unparalleled. Not only does she give 110% in the classroom every day, she serves as our PTA co-president and a sponsor for our Girls on the Run program. She is the teacher whom parents request, colleagues gravitate toward, and students remember for a lifetime.