Excellent Educators: Amanda Goyne

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Amanda Goyne

Division: Poquoson City Public Schools

Position: Sixth and seventh grade counselor at Poquoson Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Amanda Goyne sets up virtual lunch bunch meetings with students to provide a more school-like social atmosphere for socialization during lunch. She reaches out to students and offers assistance on strategies to enhance their virtual learning environment.

Goyne is a master at making connections and forming relationships with students and their families. She frequently accompanies administration on “porch visits” to student homes and encourages them to become more involved by improving attendance or completing assignments.

Goyne creates videos for students. She uses her musical talents to entertain students while providing important social and emotional support for students during a time when they are missing their social interactions at school. She utilizes positive behavior intervention strategies to motivate students to engage in their own learning every single day.

In addition to her role as school counselor, she also the program she is also the program director. In order to meet middle school students’ needs, she created an entirely new master schedule in November. She spent her Thanksgiving holiday in her office, working to ensure students would have a schedule, which provided appropriate instruction and screen time for them.