Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Amanda Galloway

Division: Hampton City Schools

Position: Music teacher at Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Amanda Galloway has served the students and staff at Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center for the past five years as a music teacher. She teaches every grade level at Kilgore, grades 3-8. Specifically she instructs elementary music (grades 3-5), chorus (grades 6-8,) and musical theater and show choir.

She truly is one of the hardest working teachers in the building, touching many students’ lives and, through the arts, making students better learners, citizens, and human beings. She orchestrates musical concerts throughout the year spotlighting her talented students. These concerts are performed in school and throughout the community.

In addition to her role as a music teacher, Galloway runs the drama program and musical theater productions at Kilgore Gifted Center. Through her hard work and dedication, the school puts on three major drama and musical theater productions each year, to include their upcoming Spring Musical that casts 80 third through eighth grade students. This major production requires her to stay after school for rehearsals almost every day for several weeks as the students prepare for the production.

This year, Galloway started a show choir for the students at Kilgore. This is in addition to the school’s existing choir which receives accolades every year to include superior ratings. Her work also extends outside of the walls of the school building. She serves as the secretary for District 8 of the Virginia Choral Directors Association.

Galloway is kind and engaging. She possesses all of the qualities in an “excellent” teacher, and her students absolutely adore her.