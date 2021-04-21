Excellent Educators: Alyssa Jackson

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Alyssa Jackson

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: History teacher and hospitality chair at Norview Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Alyssa Jackson gets donations from surrounding companies for our teachers and students. She assists with various activities, like monthly raffles, mailing prizes to students, and organizing activities for teachers. Recently she worked with Walmart to get donations for healthy snacks for the teachers’ return to school this week. It was a major morale booster!