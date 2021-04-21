Excellent Educators: Alison Henry

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Alison Henry

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Occohannock Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Allison Henry is a second grade teacher at Occohannock Elementary School. She serves as a virtual teacher for both kindergarten and second grade students, is the grade-level leader, and sits on the school leadership team.

Henry does a tremendous job providing virtual instruction across multiple content areas. Ensuring exposure to standards-based instruction via Google Classroom, while effectively communicating with families, is a staple of Henry’s relentless approach. Henry also finds time to meet individually with struggling students and provides targeted interventions in an effort to minimize academic reversion. Students and families are grateful for the energy and effort shown by Henry, especially during these unusual times.

As a member of the leadership team, we are grateful for the energy, perspective, dedication, and professionalism that Henry brings to Occohannock Elementary School on a daily basis.