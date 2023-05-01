Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!
Name: Alicia Palmer
Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
Position: Seventh grade math teacher at River Road Middle School
What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Alicia Palmer does everything that is asked of her and is impeccable at every task.
- She’s a SIT team co-chair
- She’s an AVID coordinator
- She is a mentor to all BT math and science
- She is one of the anchors on the seventh grade hall
- She will always be honest
- She is one of the strongest teachers in the division
- She loves the kids, but is a good disciplinarian