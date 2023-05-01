Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Alicia Palmer

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: Seventh grade math teacher at River Road Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Alicia Palmer does everything that is asked of her and is impeccable at every task.