Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Alexandria Herrick

Division: Currituck County Schools

Position: Seventh grade English language Arts teacher at Currituck County Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Alexandria Herrick is a dynamic seventh grade English teacher. She makes lessons interactive and immersive for her students. Sometimes during the year, her room transforms so students feel like they are walking into the novel they are reading.

She is a team player and always radiates positive energy. She always sees the best in students and encourages them to work hard. She leads professional development in our building and works on district teams to ensure that English classrooms across our district have the resources they need to be successful. She is a shining light at Currituck County Middle School ad deserves recognition for being an outstanding teacher.