Excellent Educators: Al Grant

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Al Grant

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Naval Junior ROTC instructor at Gloucester High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Before the coronavirus pandemic, Senior Chief Al Grant was instrumental in growing the Gloucester High School NJROTC into one of the largest and most prominent programs on the Peninsula. The NJROTC program at Gloucester High School has become an integral part of the school and larger community, winning numerous local and state awards, including the 2020 Unit Achievement Award, 2019 Distinguished Unit Award, and the 2018 Unit Achievement Award.

Grant also organizes exciting opportunities for our students, like inviting guest speakers to present to the cadets. He even orchestrated a visit from Vice Admiral Brown, a Gloucester High School alumnus, to conduct the annual inspection of Gloucester High School cadets.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has changed learning and schools since Spring 2020, schools across Virginia were compelled to implement virtual learning almost overnight. While this was a challenge for students and teachers, Grant embraced these challenges and saw them as an oportunity to further support his students.

In the spirit of true collaboration, Grant has worked with his teammates and provided an atmosphere that fosters student leadership and engagement. He is committed to being a positive role model for the Gloucester High School Cadet Corp and works tirelessly to assist students in any way possible. Students are encouraged to participate in virtual learning, virtual uniform inspections, and in-person after-school tutoring for their success. He is constantly striving for excellence with cadets and the Gloucester High School program.

Grant’s relentless energy, enthusiasm, positivity, and sense of duty are compelling.