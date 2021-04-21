Excellent Educators: Adrienne Jimerson

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Adrienne Jimerson

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Kempsville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Adrienne Jimerson has been at Kempsville Elementary School for 15 years and is a past Teacher of the Year awardee. She is a teacher leader and supports our professional development program within our school and division. She has built a classroom community through Seesaw blog and focuses on building relationships.