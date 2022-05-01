Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Gayle Acevedo

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at Willard Model Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Students love being in Gayle Acevedo’s classroom as they feel valued and their efforts appreciated. Acevedo promotes the use of Kagan Cooperative Learning Strategies in her third grade classroom. These strategies promote teamwork among students. They promote active engagement with multiple students at one time vs one student being the sole person answering the teacher. Students respond within a group, seek clarification from their peers and project more confidence in their responses in front of the class.

Student talk is highly encouraged in Acevedo’s classroom, providing her an insight into students’ thinking and processing of information. She is able to readily assess the needs of her students because of this student talk.

Acevedo is currently serving as Willard Model Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year, nominated and elected by her peers.