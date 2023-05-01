Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Erin Gray

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at Northeastern High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Erin Gray is a math teacher at Northeastern High School and serves as the National Honor Society chairperson. She works hard to get to know each student and create a positive learning environment where they feel comfortable asking for help or persisting through difficult assignments. She regularly attends students’ sporting and other extracurricular events and provides support to them in many ways.