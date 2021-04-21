Excellent Educator: Cheryl Fenderson

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Cheryl Fenderson

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: Social studies teacher at Northampton High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: In addition to serving as a social studies teacher, Cheryl Fenderson has been a champion forensics coach for 14 years. During her tenure as a forensics coach, Fenderson has been named the regional coach of the year twice, in 2017 and 2019. Fenderson has coached three different individual forensics state champions and many regional champions, including this year as two Northampton High School students became region champions.

Fenderson is an exceptional teacher and coach. This year, due to COVID-19, Fenderson had to go above and beyond her normal duties as coach. Despite the new challenges of COVID-19, Fenderson has been able to deliver her normal outstanding service to students as forensics coach.

She had to first learn how virtual forensics competitions operated and register her team and judges on a new system, then teach her students how to compete within the new system. She also coached students on how to compete for a judge on the other side of a camera, rather than a live audience. This was new territory for Fenderson as a forensics coach. Fenderson had to do sound and visual checks in order to make sure students gave the best performance possible. In addition to her coaching and judging duties, she also had to step in for troubleshooting needs for students.