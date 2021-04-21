Excellent Educator: A.J. Adams

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: A.J. Adams

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Drama and photography teacher at First Flight Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Drama might seem like a difficult subject to teach remotely, but A.J Adams pivoted immediately last March and began providing engaging virtual lessons. She is both enthusiastic and tech savvy, and that combination took students all over the world (with the help of a green screen)!

Students and parents alike expressed their appreciation for her positive attitude and ability to teach outside of the box. She, along with her virtual students, managed to collaboratively produce a weekly announcement segment, which was shared with the entire First Flight Middle School family.



In addition to teaching her classes, Adams spearheads a positive behavior incentive program and records a weekly read aloud, which is available to all First Flight Middle School students. The walls at FFMS showcase student products as well as her own artistic expressions.