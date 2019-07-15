WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication

(CNN) — World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestler Jeff Hardy was taken into custody in South Carolina for public intoxication.

Police in Myrtle Beach say Hardy was arrested Saturday.

Officers say they had received a phone call complaining about an intoxicated person along Myrtle Beach.

Hardy, who is 41 years old, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

He was subsequently released after posting $153 bail.

Hardy, who is half of the wrestling duo ‘Hardy Boyz,’ pleaded guilty last year to drunk driving in North Carolina.

He was mandated to, among other things, 48 hours of community service and alcohol counseling.