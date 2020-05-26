‘World of Dance’ returns with new twists for an exciting fourth season

(NBC) —”World of Dance” returns Tuesday night for a high-energy fourth season.

The new season will bring a few changes. Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO are getting involved in the audition process earlier than in the past, sitting in on performances before contestants even reach the stage.

“You never really got to see the journey of these dancers, why they came to “World of Dance,” what they’re doing here, what their motivation is,” Lopez said.

WORLD OF DANCE — Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Scott Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

This year the early auditions will result in a yes, no, or callback for a second chance.

“Callback means we like what you’re doing, we’re just not completely sure,” NE-Yo says.

Season four of “World of Dance” premieres tonight on WAVY TV at 10 p.m., right after the two-hour season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”