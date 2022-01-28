Willem Dafoe talks ‘Spider-Man,’ hosting ‘SNL’

(NBC) — Actor Willem Dafoe, who co-stars in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time, as the show gets in its last new episode before taking a few weeks off for the Winter Olympics.

Dafoe appeared on last week’s show, which was hosted by former “SNL” cast member Will Forte, in a bit of playful confusion that gave Dafoe a head start in his hosting role.

During Forte’s monologue, Lorne Michaels, creator of “SNL,” interrupted Forte, telling him, “we made a mistake” and that Dafoe was actually supposed to be hosting. Dafoe then showed up only to be told by Forte, “you’re hosting next week” to which Dafoe replied, “I’m pretty sure it’s this week.”

“It was a good way to stick my toe in the water and get a sense of the energy and the rhythm of the show,” said Dafoe of his first appearance.

Some of the show’s elements are new for the legendary actor, but not totally foreign.

“I’m a theater animal, so I love a live audience,” said Dafoe. “Of course, this is different because it’s largely sketch comedy and I’m not so used to that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Dafoe was also excited to return to his role as Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“The Green Goblin’s a great role,” said Dafoe. “I had a good time in the first rendition, and I was happy to pick up where I left off.”

Worldwide, “No Way Home” is already the sixth highest-grossing film ever — so popular “SNL” couldn’t resist tweaking it earlier this month with a skit about President Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, telling people to, “just stop seeing Spider-Man,” blaming the film for the spread of the omicron variant.

“People really seem to love the film and that’s always gratifying,” said Dafoe.

And, he would welcome a similar reaction on Saturday night.

“I’m just thinking about having a good time, and maybe making a little bit of an a– of myself,” said Dafoe.

Katy Perry will be the musical guest this weekend.