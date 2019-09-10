Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Virginia voices make it to NBC’s America’s Got Talent semi-finals

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Judge Cuts 4” Episode 1411 — Pictured: Voices of Service — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

LOS ANGELES (WAVY) – Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia’s ‘Voices of Service’ perform in the semi-finals tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on WAVY TV 10 at 8 p.m. live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The a capella group is competing for a chance to win $1 million.

The group consists of Master Sergeant Caleb Green, Sergeant Major Christal Rheams, Sergeant First Class Jason Hanna and Staff Sergeant Ron Henry, who calls Hampton Roads home.

They are part of CAMMO, which stands for Center for American Military Music Opportunities.

This group of veterans and active duty service members perform at military bases and functions here at home and across the globe.

Tune in Tuesday at 8 p.m. to watch their performance and don’t forget to vote!

Voices of Service

#Voicesofservice on #AGT #Sept10 help us continue our journey. #VOS #Inspiring #Vote

Posted by Voices of Service on Sunday, September 8, 2019

