Virginia Opera to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test for all performances

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Virginia Opera announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for all of their performances in Norfolk, Richmond and Fairfax.

“We are working diligently to make your experience with Virginia Opera as safe as possible while allowing for us all to enjoy live performances once again,” officials said in a press release.

Effective immediately, all guests are to required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before the performance or a negative Rapid Antigen test within 48 hours.

That is required for anyone attending performances at the Harrison Opera House, the Dominion Energy Center or the Center for the Arts at George Mason University.

Masks are also required inside, except when eating or drinking.

In addition, all staff, artists, and crew are required to be vaccinated. They will be tested frequently, as well.