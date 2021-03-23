Virginia Beach’s Julian Awari advances on ‘The Voice,’ joins Nick Jonas’ team

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — We all know Hampton Roads is full of amazing talent. Now, a Virginia Beach man is showing the world even more about what the 757 can do.

Julian Awari, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who just goes by Awari on the show, wowed viewers and the stars Monday night on “The Voice.”

During his blind audition, he sang SWV’s hit song “Weak,” and both Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas turned their chairs around.

He ended up picking Jonas to complete his team.

“I’m excited to represent Virginia Beach, Virginia. Thank you for your support and make sure to continue to watch the show!”

You can watch Awari’s journey on “The Voice” on Mondays at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV-10.

