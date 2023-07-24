Herbert Steadman from Virginia Beach is competing on American Ninja Warrior on Monday, July 24. (NBC photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The qualifying rounds on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior continue in Los Angeles Monday, with ninjas across the country taking on the world’s most challenging obstacle course.

Herbert Steadman from Virginia Beach will be among the competitors featured in Monday night’s airing.

According to an article by the Natchez Democrat, Steadman, who is a Third Class Petty Officer in the Navy, began training for American Ninja Warrior at a gym in Virginia Beach almost three years ago.

On his Instagram account, Steadman also describes himself as a fitness model and a barber.

“You never know how a haircut will really change somebody’s life, honestly,” Steadman told NBC.

“I like to do good things in the community, but I’m for sure going to do good things on the course tonight.”

Watch American Ninja Warrior tonight on WAVY TV 10 at 8 p.m. to see how Steadman stacks up against the competition.