Virginia Beach announces 2020 Live! On Atlantic schedule for Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What’s going on for fun at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this year? Now, there’s more information.

The City of Virginia Beach has announced the 2020 schedule for 2020 Live! On Atlantic, the events program including concerts, festivals and other activities held at the Oceanfront.

That includes cultural celebrations, family adventures and national-level music festivals.

2020 schedule for 2020 Live! On Atlantic will begin on Friday and Saturday nights in mid-May.

It will also include events each night from mid-June until Labor Day weekend from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Oceanfront.

After Labor Day, the events will run Friday and Saturday nights through September.

The complete schedule can be found at www.LiveOnAtlantic.com.