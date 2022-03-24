NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Arts Festival celebrates 25 years this Spring.

Performances kick off Friday, March 25 with American Ballet Theater’s Don Quixote. The New York City-based company is one of premier classical ballet companies in the world.

Festival Artistic Director Rob Cross said they first brought ABT to Norfolk about ten years ago and have been eager to have them return. This year, timing was on their side. A stop in Hampton Roads fit perfectly into the company’s schedule.

“Our goal is to bring the world’s best artists here for our community,” said Cross. “This performance is great for families; if you’ve got a budding dancer, they’re going to love it.”

There will be three shows at Chrysler Hall: Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Cross said people from all over the region are traveling to Norfolk to see the company, which he added should create a nice boost for the local economy.

“Something like American Ballet Theater, people are going to travel to see it. It’s just great for the quality of life for our whole region. It’s really an economic driver.”

This is just the start. The 25th anniversary season of the Virginia Arts Festival has plenty of heavy hitters lined up in the coming weeks and months, including Martina McBride, Renee Fleming, Kristin Chenoweth and Mandy Moore.

See the full schedule and purchase tickets, at this link.