Vigils held in Pennsylvania to commemorate first anniversary of Mac Miller’s death

by: NBC News

PENN HILLS, Penn. (NBC) — A memorial service was held Friday night to remember rapper Mac Miller.

Miller was found dead last year from a toxic mix of drugs at his home in Studio City.

The memorial at Blue Slide Park featured live paintings and activities in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.

Another vigil will be held Saturday marking the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death.

The rapper’s music will play while friends and family share their thoughts and memories.

Donations from the event will benefit the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting – which happened one month after Miller’s death.

