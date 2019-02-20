Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Veterans Home Loan Amphitheater to host hiring event at Landstown Middle

Entertainment

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Amphitheater_246240

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is hiring for seasonal and part-time positions including: security, ushers, ticket takers, event cleaning, after show/overnight cleaning, parking lot attendants, lawn chair rentals, production personnel and more.

The hiring event will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Landstown Middle School, located at 2204 Recreation Drive in Virginia Beach. 

Go to www.livenationentertainment.com/careers to fill out an applicant in advance.  Scroll down and choose North America, then search for Virginia Beach. Select the job opening that interests you, click apply, create an account and fill out the information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories