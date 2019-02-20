Veterans Home Loan Amphitheater to host hiring event at Landstown Middle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is hiring for seasonal and part-time positions including: security, ushers, ticket takers, event cleaning, after show/overnight cleaning, parking lot attendants, lawn chair rentals, production personnel and more.

The hiring event will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Landstown Middle School, located at 2204 Recreation Drive in Virginia Beach.

Go to www.livenationentertainment.com/careers to fill out an applicant in advance. Scroll down and choose North America, then search for Virginia Beach. Select the job opening that interests you, click apply, create an account and fill out the information.