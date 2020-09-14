UN enlists slew of celebrities for film on global issues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has enlisted a slew of celebrities including multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai for a film promoting actions to tackle the world’s biggest issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to poverty and inequality.

The 30-minute film entitled “Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times” is set for broadcast globally, and will premiere on the UN YouTube channel on Sept. 19 at 09:00 EDT (13:00 GMT), the U.N. announced Monday.

The U.N. said the film sets out the actions needed to build a better world as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global progress to end extreme poverty, achieve gender equality, promote human rights, tackle injustice and address climate change.

The film “will take audiences on a dynamic exploration of the times we live in, the multiple tipping points our planet faces, and the interventions that could transform our world over the next 10 years,” the United Nations said.

It features a performance from Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy, and a new version of a previous U.N. performance by Beyoncé as well as appearances by education campaigner and U.N. Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai, U.N. goodwill ambassadors Cheadle and actress Michelle Yeoh, and UNESCO special peace envoy Forest Whitaker.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also appear in the film. And the U.N. said Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts will host a radio broadcast and podcast version of the show.

“Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times” is produced by 72 Films and writer and director Richard Curtis. He is an advocate for U.N. global goals to combat poverty and inequality, preserve the environment and improve living conditions for all people by 2030.