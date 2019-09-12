Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with ‘Girlfriends’ on ‘black-ish’

FILE – This Dec. 3, 2018 file photo shows Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Equality Now’s “Make Equality Reality” gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Fans waiting for a “Girlfriends” reboot are getting a little tease: the cast of the early 2000s sitcom is reuniting on an episode of “black-ish.” Ross, who stars in “blackish,” was the star of “Girlfriends,” which ran from 2000 to 2008 and chronicled the lives of four black women living in Los Angeles. The episode will air Oct. 8. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans waiting for a “Girlfriends” reboot are getting a little tease: the cast of the early 2000s sitcom is reuniting on an episode of “black-ish.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the leading actors on “black-ish,” was also the star of “Girlfriends,” which ran from 2000 to 2008 and chronicled the lives of four black women living in Los Angeles.

Ross teased the reunion on social media , posting a video of herself on the “black-ish” set with Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones, as she squealed with delight. “Girlfriends” had a strong and loyal fan base, and some have lobbied it to return in some form — perhaps a movie.

The episode will air Oct. 8 on ABC.