Tonight’s ‘AGT’ to feature 2 Golden Buzzer winners

(WCMH) – Tonight’s “America’s Got Talent” will feature several memorable acts from the show’s audition rounds.
The “AGT” quarterfinals will continue on Tuesday’s episode with a total of 11 acts competing for seven spots that will move on to the semifinals.
Performances of particular note include Golden Buzzer winner World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. The martial arts group captivated Terry Crews and won the host’s ultimate award.
Léa Kyle, who won a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, will put her stunning quick-change act performance on repeat tonight as well.
Creepy magician Klek Entos, who hails from Paris, France will also return. His jaw-dropping act had the judges cowering in fear as he revealed a live tarantula in a box, among other spine-chilling tricks.
Finally, Canadian singer Anica will take to the stage again. Her spot-on rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” had the audience in awe.
“AGT” Contestants
Tuesday, August 24
Anica, Singer
New Brunswick, Canada
Brooke Simpson, Singer
Los Angeles, CA
ChapKidz, Dance Group
Fairfield, CA
Keith Apicary, Dancer
Hometown: Woonsocket, RI
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Klek Entos, Magician
Paris, France
Léa Kyle, Quick Change
Bordeaux, France
Michael Winslow, Sound Effects Impressionist
Orlando, FL
Rialcris, Variety/Other
Ensenada, Mexico
The Curtis Family C-notes, Singing Group
San Francisco, CA
UniCircle Flow, Variety/Other
Japan
World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Martial Arts
Seoul, South Korea