Tonight’s ‘AGT’ to feature 2 Golden Buzzer winners

Entertainment

by: Stephanie Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) – Tonight’s “America’s Got Talent” will feature several memorable acts from the show’s audition rounds.

The “AGT” quarterfinals will continue on Tuesday’s episode with a total of 11 acts competing for seven spots that will move on to the semifinals.

Performances of particular note include Golden Buzzer winner World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. The martial arts group captivated Terry Crews and won the host’s ultimate award.

Léa Kyle, who won a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, will put her stunning quick-change act performance on repeat tonight as well.

Creepy magician Klek Entos, who hails from Paris, France will also return. His jaw-dropping act had the judges cowering in fear as he revealed a live tarantula in a box, among other spine-chilling tricks.

Finally, Canadian singer Anica will take to the stage again. Her spot-on rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” had the audience in awe.

“AGT” Contestants
Tuesday, August 24

Anica, Singer
New Brunswick, Canada

Brooke Simpson, Singer
Los Angeles, CA

ChapKidz, Dance Group
Fairfield, CA

Keith Apicary, Dancer
Hometown: Woonsocket, RI
Current Residence: Portland, OR

Klek Entos, Magician
Paris, France

Léa Kyle, Quick Change
Bordeaux, France

Michael Winslow, Sound Effects Impressionist
Orlando, FL

Rialcris, Variety/Other
Ensenada, Mexico

The Curtis Family C-notes, Singing Group
San Francisco, CA

UniCircle Flow, Variety/Other
Japan

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Martial Arts
Seoul, South Korea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10