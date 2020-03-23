Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feeling better;’ actor assures ‘we can figure this out’

Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
(NEXSTAR) – Tom Hanks tweeted that he and Rita Wilson are feeling better and included a message of hope for the rest of us as the world continues to battle the spread of coronavirus.

Hanks wrote:

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone -You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx”

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while they were in Australia to work on a movie about Elvis Presley. On March 11, Hanks posted on social media that he and Wilson were fighting the virus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”

A week later, Hanks tweeted that the symptoms were still about the same, but the “blahs” were taking their toll.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

