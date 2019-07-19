‘Titans’ cast, crew heartbroken after crew member is killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The producers of the web series “Titans” say the cast and crew are heartbroken after a special effects coordinator was killed while preparing for a stunt.

In a statement, the show’s executive producers say Warren Appleby was killed at a special effects facility while preparing for an upcoming shoot. No other details were disclosed.

Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe said in the statement that Appleby was a “treasured colleague” who was “beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television.”

Production for the series, which is based on the DC Comics’ “Teen Titans,” takes place in Toronto.

Appleby was special effects coordinator for Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which won the best picture Oscar in 2018.