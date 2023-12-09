PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kool & The Gang is coming to Portsmouth in January.

They will perform at Rivers Casino Portsmouth at 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2024.

See the legendary band perform at this concert, featuring hits such as “Get Down On It” and “Celebration.” Starting in 1969, the award-winning group has been in the industry has won two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards and has numerous gold and platinum albums.

“Attracting high-energy headliners always adds to the vibrancy of our casino, and Kool & the Gang definitely fit that bill,” said Brian Bork, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “We’re excited to offer our guests an opportunity to see these hit-making legends perform live.”

Tickets are now on sale for the performance starting at $59 per ticket. Visit RiversCasino.com/portsmouth to buy tickets and find more information.