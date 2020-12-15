‘The Voice’ prepares to crown a season 19 winner

(NBC) – The performances are in, now we find out tonight America’s choice for the Season 19 winner of “The Voice.”

The five finalists each turned in two performances, a cover song and an original.

Team Blake’s Jim Ranger provided a rousing wrap-up to the voice semi-finals putting his spin on a Beatles classic.

“I am exhausted,” expressed Ranger. “It was everything man.”

Thoughts of his young daughter inspired team Blake’s second finalist Ian Flanigan as he sang the original tune “Never Learn.”

“I just had her in my mind,” said Flanigan. “And I know that if I’m singing with the right intention, no matter what the results are, it won’t matter because it’ll be authentic.”

The night only’s female finalist, Desz, moved her coach Kelly Clarkson to tears with her performance of the original “Holy Ground.”



“For her to be emotionally moved, it lets me know I’m doing it earnestly, I’m doing it honestly and I’m doing it sincerely,” said Desz.

Team Legend’s John Holiday tackled the Beyonce classic, “Halo,” but only after being convinced by his coach.

“I talked to him for an hour,” revealed Holiday. “I was like, I’m not singing this song. And he was like, you’re going to sing it because I think you’re going to sound beautiful on it. No one can sing it like you.”

15-year-old Carter Rubin said he was singing as much for his coach as himself when he took on a Miley Cyrus hit.

“If I had a motive to win, it’s to get Gwen her first big win,” explained Rubin.

For Rubin or one of his fellow finalists, “The Voice” crown is just hours away.

“The Voice” wraps up with a two-hour finale tonight, starting at 9 p.m. on WAVY TV 10. If you missed last night’s show, there’s a condensed, hour-long recap show starting at 8 p.m.