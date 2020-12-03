‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ rings in the season on NBC

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Tonight, NBC is airing a collection of holiday performances and pieces from the past 18 seasons of “The Voice” on “The Voice Holiday Celebration.”

An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family will perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites.

Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

Watch “The Voice Holiday Celebration,” tonight on WAVY TV 10 at 8 p.m., followed by all-new episodes of “Law & Order SVU” and “Dateline.”

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10