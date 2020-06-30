The show must go on: ‘America’s Got Talent’ adjusts to COVID-19

(NBC) — Auditions continue tonight on “America’s Got Talent,” but it’s going to be auditions unlike any you’re used to seeing.

There was no audience in the Pasadena Theater for this episode when it taped in mid-March just as concerns about the coronavirus were setting in.

There’s no crowd reaction, just the judges to impress.

“I think psychologically, it might have seemed tougher to them. But I think it was better for them. I think it allowed us to focus on them,” said Judge Howie Mandel.

The show was only able to film for two days without an audience before shutting down completely.

The judges saw online performances to round out the auditions, which you’ll see later this season.

Auditions Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

C.A. Wildcats Cheer/Dance Group, Hometown: Plano, Texas



Jacob Velazquez Musician, Hometown: Pembroke Pines, Florida



Michael Yo Comedian, Hometown: Los Angeles, CA



Brothers Gage Musician, Hometown: Topanga, CA



Shevon Nieto Singer, Hometown: Uniondale, NY (born in Jamaica), Current City: Pasadena, CA



Rob “The Marquis” Messel Variety/Other, Hometown: Vancouver, WA, Current City: Portland, Oregon



Richard and Susan Dance Group, Hometown: Pikesville, Maryland



Elijah de la Motte Musician, Hometown: San Diego, CA



Anthem and Aria Magician, Hometown: Denver, Colorado



Jim & John Variety/Other, Hometown: Berlin, Germany



Kenadi Dodds Singer, Hometown: North Logan, Utah



Vadim Savenkov Magician, Hometown: Khimki, Russia



Crystal Powell Comedian, Hometown: Tatum, Texas, Current City: Los Angeles, CA



Wesley Williams Variety/Other, Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Current City: Sunrise, Florida



Brandon Leake Poet, Hometown: Stockton, CA



Watch AGT tonight on WAVY TV 10 at 8 p.m.