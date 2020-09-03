The Rock and his family tested positive for coronavirus; says it was a ‘rough go’

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the “Rampage,” in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.”

The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days.

But for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a “rough go.”

Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted the virus.

Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscious. He made several suggestions to combat the virus such as wearing a mask, boosting your immune system and committing to wellness.

