‘The Mighty Ducks’ coaxes Emilio Estevez back into acting

This image provided by ABC shows Emilio Estevez in a scene from “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” (Liane Hektischer/ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emilio Estevez said “The Mighty Ducks” TV series wooed him out of the director’s chair and back into acting, but only because it was a worthy successor to the 1990s movie franchise.

Estevez reprises his role as youth hockey coach Gordon Bombay for the Disney+ streaming service’s “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” debuting March 26.

When approached for the project by Steven Brill, screenwriter for the movies and executive producer of the series, Estevez said he’d be interested if it could capture the “magic” of the films and not just “cash in on the nostalgia.”

“I think that’s ultimately what we’ve done,” he said during a virtual panel to promote the 10-episode series Wednesday.

Set in contemporary Minnesota, the Ducks are now a successful, win-at-all costs team. When they suddenly boot 12-year-old Evan (Brady Morrow), he and his mom, played by Lauren Graham of “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood,” decide to form their own team and conscript Gordon to help.

Estevez, part of an acting family that includes father Martin Sheen (“The West Wing”) and brother Charlie Sheen (“Two and a Half Men”), said he had largely stepped away from acting to make independent films, including 1996’s “The War at Home.”