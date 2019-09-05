Steps outlined for journalists to protect against harassment

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  109
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Camden County Public Schools Centura College Chesapeake Campus Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Public Schools Chowan University Christ the King School Chrysler Museum of Art City of Hampton College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Exalt Church First Landing State Park Fortis College-Norfolk Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Langley Federal Credit Union Lawrence Academy London Bridge Trading Company Mathews County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Newport News Circuit Court Newport News JDR Court Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Shore Christian Academy Southampton Academy St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women TowneBank U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Young Musicians of Virginia

Steps outlined for journalists to protect against harassment

Entertainment

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Concerned about growing threats to safety, the Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday issued a series of recommendations for reporters to take to protect themselves from digital harassment.

The advice was particularly geared to women , and included steps they should take to limit the amount of personal information they make available online.

Harassment reports have increased with the growing use of digital journalism techniques and the desire by many news organizations that their reporters have a greater presence on social media, said Courtney Radsch, the committee’s advocacy director. Some 85 percent of people responding to a CPJ survey said they believed journalists have become less safe over the past five years and that online harassment was the greatest threat they faced.

Radsch said she was surprised to hear so many journalists who responded to the survey talk about the emotional toll that harassment has taken.

“You can take pro-active steps to make it harder to become a victim of online harassment,” she said.

Journalists were advised to use a password manager, set up two-factor authentication for accounts and consider using a service that deletes their personal information from the internet. In case of harassment, reporters should get offline, tell their boss or colleagues and not respond to the trolls.

Other advice includes conducting regular searches to see what information appears online about a journalist and their families. Social media platforms should be contacted to delete posts that attack, threaten or use personal information without consent, CPJ said. Journalists were advised to document offensive posts.

One hindrance to reporters, either real or imagined, is the sense that they should toughen out such attacks or ignore them.

The CPJ also recommended ways for journalists who work alone in the field to protect themselves.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker has documented 28 physical attacks against journalists in 2019 .

“There is a growing awareness that online harassment is an endemic part of being a journalist, especially any journalists who identifies as female or as any sort of minority,” Radsch said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories