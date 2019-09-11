Standing ovation for Virginia’s ‘Voices of Service’; AGT finalists announced tonight

LOS ANGELES (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia-based group Voices of Service delivered a showstopper performance in the semi-final round of America’s Got Talent.

The inspirational group, made up of retired and active-duty service members, performed ‘Choke’ by One Republic during Tuesday night’s live show.

They brought the judges and the entire Dolby Theater to their feet. Now, we wait to find out if they also had enough people reach for their phones or computers to vote!

The 4-member group consists of Staff Sergeant Ron Henry, who calls Hampton Roads home, and is the division director for Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO). According to his bio, he recently retired after a 20-year military career. The group is also made up of Master Sergeant Caleb Green, Sergeant Major Christal Rheams and Sergeant First Class Jason Hanna.

Tonight at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV 10, we’ll find out if they are among the five acts moving on to the finals. Tune in for the LIVE results show.

If you missed their latest AGT performance, or would like to watch it again, click here.