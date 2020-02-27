SITW organizers host forum to give more info on festival plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: A$AP Ferg performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water festival organizers are holding a community forum to give community and business owners more information about various aspects of the festival.

The forum will give details on the festival site plan, traffic, parking and shuttle plans, convention center programming, community events and overall event timing, according to a Virginia Beach City Government.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 5 in the Virginia Beach Convention Center Ballroom.

The festival runs the entire week from April 20 to the 26, with the main musical performances from Friday to Sunday. Entertainers like Virginia Beach natives Clipse (brothers Gene “No Malice” Thornton and Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton), Petersburg’s Trey Songz, and Virginia Beach’s own superstar Pharrell Williams are set to hit the stage through the weekend.

Those unable to join in person can watch by livestream at VBgov.com or Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach

Latest Posts: