SITW emphasizes community in festival’s second year — here’s how to get involved

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While Something in the Water will draw thousands to Virginia Beach for its second year this April, the festival is also asking people to come for another reason.

SITW organizers want the community to get involved.

There are multiple ways to get involved in the event, which runs from April 20-26, according to the festival’s website.

Local businesses, restaurants and food vendors can participate by joining the SITW Marketplace — which will serve grab-and-go snacks and is new this year — giving special offers to attendees, or signing up to be a food vendor at the festival itself.

Local performers can apply to perform around the festival venue.

Residents and guests can also sign up to volunteer.

The final deadline to apply for all roles is Feb. 14.

“Community involvement is very important to us. So, we’ve created several programs for local businesses, restaurants and residents to participate during #SITWfest. Visit our website to learn how to get involved” the festival tweeted Wednesday.

Click here to learn more about getting involved with this year’s Something in the Water festival.