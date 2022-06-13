Doors open this Saturday at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy Award winner Monica is set to perform in Norfolk this Father’s Day weekend for her tour.

Monica will take the stage at Chrysler Hall with special guest Keke Wyatt, hosted by Lil Mo and music by DJ SNS.

Doors open Saturday at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

The singer produced her first recording when she was only 13 years old. In addition to her Grammy, she’s been nominated for an American Music Award as “Best New Artist”, a Billboard award as “Artist of the Year” and a Soul Train Lady of Soul award for “Best R&B Female Artist.”

For more information and to buy tickets, go to this link.