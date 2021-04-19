Shang-Chi trailer: Marvel universe teases first Asian superhero film

(NEXSTAR) — Marvel Studios is preparing to drop a new superhero on us late this fall. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will debut in September. The film will feature a largely Asian cast, a first for Marvel.

In the newly released trailer for the film, Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, is seen living in modern-day San Francisco but escaping a demanding childhood and orders from his father to “take his place” in the family. The clip gives us a glimpse of Shang-Chi smashing up the city (like the Hulk and Ant-Man before him) but with comic relief from veteran actor Awkwafina.

The release of the trailer has many on social media commenting on the significance of Marvel highlighting an Asian protagonist and cast, including Liu himself.

“I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up. I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage,” Liu wrote in an Instagram post about the announcement. “It’s absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a @MarvelStudios movie featuring an almost ENTIRELY Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and dimensionality.”

Liu had been lobbying Marvel to add an Asian superhero in tweets dating back to 2014. The release of the trailer Monday caught the actor by surprise on his birthday.

THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j1FD3Frpoo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

The film is scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 9.