Seven ‘America’s Got Talent’ acts will move forward in last Quarterfinals results show

(WCMH) – On tonight’s “America’s Got Talent” results show, seven more contestants will move forward to the Semifinals which begin next week.

Eleven acts competed Tuesday night in the last Quarterfinals’ episode of Season 16. Two of the acts were Golden Buzzer recipients from the audition rounds.

On the previous results show, Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer choice, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, from New York City advanced, beating out dance group Shuffolution.

Singer Victory Brinker of Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Aerialist Aidan Bryant of Prince George, Virginia both learned they would be competing in the Semifinals.

Magician Peter Antoniou, who hails from Seattle, qualified for the next spot, denying Positive Impact Movement of Los Angeles the opportunity to move forward.

Comedian Josh Blue from Denver won out in a three-way race between Johnny Showcase of Philadelphia and Dokteuk Crew of South Korea.

Singer Tory Vagasy of Pompano Beach, Florida then claimed the night’s instant save.

Finally, America’s instant vote was used as the tiebreaker between Korean Soul and T.3, since the judges were split in their votes. Ultimately Korean Soul, received the final nod into the top seven.